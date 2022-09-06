WanSwap (WASP) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $783,971.97 and $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WanSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
WanSwap Coin Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.
WanSwap Coin Trading
