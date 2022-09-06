WanSwap (WASP) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,041.00

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $783,971.97 and $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WanSwap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

