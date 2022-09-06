Warp Finance Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $15.61 or 0.00082371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $72,983.32 and $4.59 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

