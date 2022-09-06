WaultSwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12,528.73 (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaultSwap has a market cap of $12,528.73 and $17,126.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaultSwap has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00100704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00261950 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00018698 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap (CRYPTO:WEX) uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

