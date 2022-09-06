Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $432,558.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $432,558.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00865228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016457 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

