WebDollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,541.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $84,541.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00111007 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,638,587,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
