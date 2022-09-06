Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 1,726,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

