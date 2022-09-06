Wedbush Weighs in on AnaptysBio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.72) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.71). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $701.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

