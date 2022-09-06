Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wentworth Resources Price Performance
LON:WEN opened at GBX 25 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.70. The company has a market capitalization of £44.30 million and a P/E ratio of 816.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wentworth Resources Company Profile
