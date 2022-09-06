Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wentworth Resources Price Performance

LON:WEN opened at GBX 25 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.70. The company has a market capitalization of £44.30 million and a P/E ratio of 816.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.