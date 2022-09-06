WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Price Performance

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

