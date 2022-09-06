West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

