Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

