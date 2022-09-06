Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.91. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 1,503 shares.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 68,546 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

