Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.91. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 1,503 shares.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.