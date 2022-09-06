Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 212,335 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,091,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 212,335 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Energy Transfer worth $34,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $31,865,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,173 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

