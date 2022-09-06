Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 41,663 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,663 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

