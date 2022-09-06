Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,422 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Annaly Capital Management worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

