Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 12,066 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

