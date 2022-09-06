Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

