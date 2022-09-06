Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $46.86 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236,011 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $46,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

