Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

TXN opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

