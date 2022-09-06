Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,837.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,893.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,090.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

