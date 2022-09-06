WhaleRoom Trading 23.6% Higher This Week (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.08 or 0.08357919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00201120 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 169.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

