WhaleRoom (WHL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.08 Million

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.00 or 0.08069001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00180265 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.