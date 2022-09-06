WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0886 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and $712,953.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.