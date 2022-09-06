William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

SAIC opened at $91.88 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

