Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WSM opened at $145.84 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

