Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00008257 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and $43,488.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00030850 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

