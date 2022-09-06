Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.05 on October 6th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $26.14.
