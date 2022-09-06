Wownero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $2.49 million and $11,564.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

