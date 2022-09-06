Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $934.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $204,520.02 and $934.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $106.47 or 0.00570578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.