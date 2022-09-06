Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,669,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of WH opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

