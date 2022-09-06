Xend Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $418,354.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $418,354.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029935 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00042344 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00081697 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

XEND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xend Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

