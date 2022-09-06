xFund (XFUND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $510,094.00

xFund (XFUND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, xFund has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. xFund has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $510,094.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xFund coin can currently be purchased for about $1,977.16 or 0.10007733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.

xFund Profile

xFund’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

