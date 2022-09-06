XMON (XMON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.01 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. XMON has a market capitalization of $46.09 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $30,828.66 or 1.63175968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029751 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00042421 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00081671 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About XMON

XMON (XMON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official website is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

