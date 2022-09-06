xRhodium (XRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.00

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $264,271.66 and approximately $45.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002967 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.