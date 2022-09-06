xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 53.3% Over Last Week

xRhodium (XRC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $235,718.93 and $3.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

