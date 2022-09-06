XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. XRP has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion and $1.22 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00879632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016258 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036675 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,318,921 coins and its circulating supply is 49,646,492,379 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
