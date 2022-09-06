YAM V1 Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. YAM V1 has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $16,045.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031073 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00041202 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00082447 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000166 BTC.

YAM V1 Profile

YAM V1 (YAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

