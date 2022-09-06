YAM V3 Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $129,688.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

