Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Tops $1.10 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00312975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00122620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00078483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,846,616 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

