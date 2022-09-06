yearn.finance Hits One Day Volume of $64.38 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $319.68 million and approximately $64.38 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8,725.48 or 0.46186369 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00875396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016614 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
