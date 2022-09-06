YENTEN (YTN) Price Up 37.4% Over Last Week

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $54,012.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.20 or 0.08061446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00180075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00286522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00764302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00597499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001266 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

