Yext (YEXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance at $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yext Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of YEXT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Yext
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 327.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $212,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
