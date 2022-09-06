YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,021.72

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $101,021.72 and approximately $90,629.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.34 or 0.00134686 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.
About YFDAI.FINANCE
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
