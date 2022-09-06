YIELD App Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $18.18 million and $1.55 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030828 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040648 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00081895 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

