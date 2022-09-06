YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030828 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040648 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00081895 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.