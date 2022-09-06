Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.37 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $52.02 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00869906 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016443 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Coin Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
