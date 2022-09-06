Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $136,796.66 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $136,796.66 and approximately $48,562.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

