Yieldly Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Yieldly has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $30,351.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars.

