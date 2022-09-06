Yieldly Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Yieldly has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $30,351.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
Yieldly Coin Profile
Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.
Yieldly Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Yieldly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yieldly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.