yOUcash (YOUC) Hits Market Cap of $4.41 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002719 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and $1.10 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00054643 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

