Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

